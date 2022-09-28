Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1 %

XOM opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.