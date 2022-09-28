Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.24. 33,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,912,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,583 shares of company stock worth $357,704. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

