First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.54 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

