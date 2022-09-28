Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.