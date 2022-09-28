Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,495 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

