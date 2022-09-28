Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EELV opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $26.42.

