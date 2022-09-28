Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

