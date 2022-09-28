Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.35.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

