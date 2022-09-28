Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

F stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

