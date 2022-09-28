Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $23,055,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 80.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 121,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

