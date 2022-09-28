Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,256 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 227,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.