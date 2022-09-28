Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSN opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.