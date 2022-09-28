Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.