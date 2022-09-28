Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

