Barclays Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $265.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $308.38 on Wednesday. KLA has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.39.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,424.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

