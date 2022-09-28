Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3,791.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.