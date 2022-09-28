11,129 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $160.32.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.