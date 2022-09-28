Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

UTHR stock opened at $205.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

