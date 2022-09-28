Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,040 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

