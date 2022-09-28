Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

