Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLUG opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
