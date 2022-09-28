Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in Kforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.