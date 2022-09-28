Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.27.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.