Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,880 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

HSIC opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

