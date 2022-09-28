Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CC opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.