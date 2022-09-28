Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.15% of Arko worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,216,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,581 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arko by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 438,852 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.25. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

