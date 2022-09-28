Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,643,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,158 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,019,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,043,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

