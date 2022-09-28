Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.3 %

RHI opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

