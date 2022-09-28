Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,112 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.