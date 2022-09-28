Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $284.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

