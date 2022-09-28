Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 8,499 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

