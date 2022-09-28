Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $598.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

