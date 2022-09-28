Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

