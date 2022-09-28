TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

