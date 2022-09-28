North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

