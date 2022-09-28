Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Xerox stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Xerox has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.14.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

