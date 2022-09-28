iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.