CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CI Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CIXX opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. CI Financial has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CI Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 192,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI Financial Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

