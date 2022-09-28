Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 163,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.