North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

