Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.