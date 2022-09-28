Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

