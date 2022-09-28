Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.27.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

