Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

