Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 6,694 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.1 %

MOS opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

