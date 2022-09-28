North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $562,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

