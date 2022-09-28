Regal Rexnord Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

