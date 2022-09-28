Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.42.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,375.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

