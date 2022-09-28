North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

