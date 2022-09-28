Franchise Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Franchise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,897.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 227.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

